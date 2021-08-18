JACOB LUTHER FITCH, 20, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Hannah Fitch, died Aug. 16. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Johnson Family Cemetery, Richardson, Ky. Visitation was after 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
