Jacob Vaughan
JACOB VAUGHAN, 85 of Wayne, W.Va., went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a wonderful daddy, husband, and pappy and a member of the Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed his family so much, riding his four-wheeler, joking, and making sure all the children got plenty of candy on Halloween. Jacob was a member of the Laborer's Union of Steelworkers in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Oma Vaughan; his wife of 52 years, Nannie Vaughan; two brothers Robert Lee Vaughan and Jerry Ronald Vaughan; one infant sister, Sharon Vaughan; grandson Holdin Smith; and one great grandson, Jace Ryan McGowan.

He leaves behind six children, Freddie (Anita) Aliff, Connie (Woody) Spence, Jakie (Jeannie) Vaughan, Faye (Mark) Mills, Robert Vaughan, and Roger (Cynthia) Vaughan; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and four great- great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Also surviving is one sister, Carla (Charlie) Adkins of Louisville, Ky.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and dear friends. He will surely be missed by all.

