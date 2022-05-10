JAMES DOUGLAS GILKERSON II, "BUB" 53 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away after a tragic accident at his home on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Todd Mays. Visitation will be from noon until service time.
James was born August 17, 1968, in Huntington, W.Va., the loving son of Mary Blevins Gilkerson of Lavalette, W.Va., and the late James Douglas Gilkerson. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carolyn Fry, along with a brother-in-law, Terry Dillon.
In addition to his wife, Sherry Dillon Gilkerson, he is survived by their son, Justin Gilkerson and wife Jessica of Lavalette, W.Va. He is also survived by two sisters, Vickie Hayhurst and husband Robert, Paula Gilkerson, all of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Ella and Harper; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Faye Dillon of Wayne, W.Va.; three sisters-in-law, Andrea Damron, Melinda Smith and husband Tom, Melissa Plymale and husband Alec; a brother-in-law, Randy Dillon and wife Jonora; and a special cousin, Jonah Gilkerson. He also leaves behind a host of other family and friends who loved him dearly.
James graduated from Wayne High School in 1986 and worked for ACF until becoming a member of the Carpenters Local #439, where he worked for more than 20 years.
James is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sherry Dillon Gilkerson, whom he always referred to as “True” or “Love.” He loved her so much he married her twice. He said she was the show horse and he was the work horse.
Together, they had a son, Justin Gilkerson. James loved Justin and their time spent together. They loved to fish and hunt together and constantly joked with and about each other. Justin inherited his dad’s sense of humor and work ethic. They were able to spend lots of time working together recently while remodeling Justin’s house. He was so proud of his boy.
James had waited a lifetime to become “Papaw Jame” to “Ella Bella” and Harper, and couldn’t have loved any role more.
He became as much a part of the Dillon family as anyone born into it. The Dillon uncles had nicknamed him “Homer” and “Punkin Belly.”
If you didn’t know him well, you may have thought he had a quiet disposition, but he was quick-witted and had such a big sense of humor. James was always playing practical jokes and managed to look innocent, even when he was the main instigator. When he laughed, he laughed all over and it was contagious, even if the joke wasn’t too funny.
James was known for his famous “one-liners” and quotes that were quickly adopted by his friends and family over the years, and then adopted by people who didn’t even know him. Some of the favorites include, “That’s a big zero! Aww baloney! Great day! You got that right! and I’m tellin’ ya, boys!”
He would always say to Sherry, “Easy now!” when he thought she was too riled up about something. He’d joke with co-workers and say, “They train monkeys to do what you do.”
When Justin played football, he’d often say, “Atta boy, Homer!”
He looked forward to his fishing trips to Clark’s Hill Lake, where everyone knew he’d caught a fish because he’d scream out, “Yeah, Baby!” to let them know. He always enjoyed his vacations and time spent with family. He was a hard working and honest man that people always said was a lot like his dad, who would be so proud of the man he became.
James “loved big” just like his laugh, and no matter how much he had on his plate, if he loved you, he would be there to help at anytime. He will be so missed by all those who loved him.