JAMES EDWARD MABRY SR., 66, of Louisa, Ky., son of Arvil and Clara Browning Mabry, died Aug. 6 at home. The family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at First Baptist Church of Louisa. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
