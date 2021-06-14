Thank you for Reading.

JAMES L. WALLER, 74, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, husband of Hazel Waller, died June 13. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education and was a former owner of Giovanni's Pizza in Prichard. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 16 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home. 

