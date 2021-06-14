JAMES L. WALLER, 74, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Fort Gay, husband of Hazel Waller, died June 13. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education and was a former owner of Giovanni's Pizza in Prichard. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 16 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the funeral home.
