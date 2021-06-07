JAMES MacADOO BOWEN "MACK, age 83, passed peacefully from this world on the morning of Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, with family at his bedside. He was born in Wayne County, West Virginia, on April 14, 1938, to the late James “Arthur” Bowen and Bertha Hackney Mendoza. Mack was raised near Crum, West Virginia. Mack was grateful to have a large family; he was one of 13 siblings. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce “Midge” (Bowen) Fahl and Thelma (Bowen) Shannon; brothers, Terry Bowen and Pat Mendoza Jr. On November 9, 1957, Mack married his loving wife of more than 62 years, the late Janice Lee Thornhill Bowen. Together they moved to Columbus, Ohio. Mack and Jan raised three children, Sandy Shaw of Circleville, Ohio, Bruce Bowen of Circleville and Dennis (Julie) Bowen of Dayton, Ohio. Mack was a dedicated husband, father and provider for the family. Shortly after moving to Columbus, Mack was hired at the General Motors Fisher Guide Plant. Mack started working in 1957 and proudly retired in 1988 with more than 30 years of service. Mack not only built cars, he loved and collected them as well. Some of his favorites were his 1947 Plymouth sedan, his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and two fully dressed Harley-Davidsons. He enjoyed hunting trips with son Dennis, father Arthur, brothers Mitchell and Terry and others. Mack shared these passions and skills with his children and his grandchildren, dedicatedly driving them to the local shooting range for marksmanship lessons and competitions. Mack was a collector at heart, collecting bluegrass music and his favorite magazines. Mack loved to read a variety of periodicals and thoughtfully saving good articles for friends and family. He enjoyed auctions and flea markets. He kept a huge assortment of various finds in his garage and barn and loved to generously give needed items to people that he knew. His grandsons often joked that he had the best free hardware store in the world. Mack also loved watching old movies and Classic Westerns. While primarily calling Circleville, Ohio, his home, Mack was proudly Appalachian; he loved taking road trips and going “down home” to West Virginia. Thousands of family photographs chronicle Mack’s dedication as a father and family man, spanning many miles and days spent in West Virginia and points beyond with his wife, children and extended family. For many years Mack and Jan quietly and consistently worked to open their home and gather the family. Survivors include his children; his siblings, Mitchell (Dotty) Bowen, Phillip (Beth) Bowen, Lola (Carl) Sheffler, Rudy (Shirley) Mendoza, Pedro (Cris) Mendoza, Angel (Tim) Moore, Jose (Laurie) Mendoza, his grandchildren, Tim (Abigail) Shaw, Kevin Shaw of Kingston, Eric Kirkwood of Dayton, Shawn Kirkwood of Huber Heights, Ohio, and James Matthews of Dayton; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. His hospitality, generosity, gentle spirit and friendly nature will be missed by all who knew him; may he dwell with the Father in His great house forever. Amen. Funeral services at 3 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends call at the funeral home Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
