JAMES MASON HALL, 81, of Huntington, husband of Jewel Gay Romans Hall, died May 16 at home. He was a retired accountant at INCO. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 

