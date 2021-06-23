JAMES R. BOWE, 74, of Grand Junction, Colo., passed June 8, 2021. Jim is the son of Ralph J. Bowe and Martha D. Bowe. Jim was a graduate of Wayne High School, class of 1965. Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. JimBo, fondly called by many of his friends, was employed by Service Machine Company, Huntington, W.Va. JimBo moved to Grand Junction, Colo., in the mid-1970s, where he worked as an electrician in the mining industry for many years. Jim is survived by his brother, Dan Bowe of Kenova, W.Va., and his sister, Vickie Orton of Douglasville, Ga. William D. Bowe, Marta D.B. MacNamara and David B. Orton, are surviving niece and nephews. Jim will be interred in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Arrangements entrusted to Mesa Mortuary, Grand Junction, Colo.
