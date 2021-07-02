JAMES WATTS, 84, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born January 22, 1937, at Dunlow, a son of the late Jessie and Millie Watts. His loving wife, June Watts, also preceded him in death, along with sisters, Mary Robertson and Hazel Dingess; brothers, Lucian Watts, George Watts, Albert Watts, Millard Watts, Alpha Watts, Russell Watts and two infant brothers. He was also preceded in death by a special brother-in-law and Stoney Hill Gospel Quartet member, Amos Marcum, and special friend and mentor, Marion Marcum. James was a member and deacon of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church in Genoa, W.Va. He was also a member and lead singer of the Stoney Hill Gospel Quartet.
He was also an avid supporter and founding member of the Ferguson Branch House of Prayer community church.
He leaves behind two children, James Edward Watts of South Charleston, W.Va., and Pamela Kay (Steve) Browning of Little Harts, W.Va.; two grandsons, Stevie (April) Browning of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Jake (Maggie) Browning of Little Harts; four great-grandsons, Jaxson, Levi, Noah and Gavin Browning, all of whom were pawpaw’s special boys.
Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Thelma Marcum of Kermit, W.Va., and Elizabeth Watts of Fort Gay, W.Va.; two brothers-in-law, Willis (Thelma) Mills and Willard (Faye) Mills, both of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as special friends, Donna Jervis, Mary Faye Maynard, Ike Maynard and Mary Lou Maynard, all of Dunlow, W.Va.; and nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Ferguson Branch House of Prayer, followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. at the McClellan Crum Cemetery, with Revs. Luther Dingess and Phillip Stroud officiating.
Due to current pandemic, family requests social distancing be observed and all unvaccinated people wear masks. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.