JANICE BARKER RIGGS, 97, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at home. Private graveside services were held for the family. She was born June 25, 1924, at Spurlockville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Albert and Mary Clay Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Bernard Riggs; three sisters, Maxine Marks, Jewel Neal and Jean Wilson; and one brother, Joe Barker. Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Sammons of South Point, Ohio; one son, Rodney Glenn (Christine) Riggs of Fort Gay, W.Va.; one sister, Ermalene Adkins of Kenova, W.Va.; three granddaughters, Stacie (J.B.) Perry, Amy (Harvey) Marcum and Brittany (Josh) Wilkerson; seven great-grandchildren, Cole and Jacob Perry, Braxton, Peyton and Elizabeth Marcum, Carmelo and Lennox Wilkerson; two nieces, Shelly Davis and Deloris Lowe. Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a devout Christian since the age of 17 and lived her whole life for God. Janice was a shining example of what living for God looks like. A special thank you to Christine Riggs for her time, love and care. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, was in charge of arrangements.
