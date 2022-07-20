JANNIVEE ESLICK-COPLEY, 89, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Perryridge, Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nathan and Sarah Perry, and was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by both of her husbands, James Louis Eslick and Jesse Copley; sister Emma Hundley; three brothers, Henry, Allen and Casa Perry; her son, David Lee Eslick; granddaughter Jennifer Eslick; two grandsons, John Howard Hundley and Bobby Joe Bowens; daughter-in-law Wanda Eslick; son-in-law Donald Browning; and brother-in-law Fred "Chick" Burnette.
Surviving are one son, James Allen Eslick; daughters Connie (Johnny) Hundley of Dunlow, Billie K. Browning and Sara (Grover) Copley of Fort Gay, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Tracy Copley, Shawn Copley, Kevin Salmons, Chad Salmons, Jamie Hundley, Jason Hundley, and Leann Eslick; and 15 great-grandchildren; sisters Fran Burnette, Loraine Hampton, and Hattie Lucas; brothers Joe (Bessie) Perry, Frank Perry, Jesse (Carolyn) Perry and Carl (Charmy) Perry; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at noon at Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home with brother Tommy Damron officiating. Burial will follow in the Perry Ridge Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m.