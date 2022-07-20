Thank you for Reading.

Jannivee Eslick-Copley

JANNIVEE ESLICK-COPLEY, 89, of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Perryridge, Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nathan and Sarah Perry, and was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by both of her husbands, James Louis Eslick and Jesse Copley; sister Emma Hundley; three brothers, Henry, Allen and Casa Perry; her son, David Lee Eslick; granddaughter Jennifer Eslick; two grandsons, John Howard Hundley and Bobby Joe Bowens; daughter-in-law Wanda Eslick; son-in-law Donald Browning; and brother-in-law Fred "Chick" Burnette.

