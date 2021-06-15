Thank you for Reading.

JASON ADKINS, 91, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born September 9, 1929, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late Stewart Adkins and Lucinda Queen-Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Rose; two brothers, Jennings and Everette Adkins; and a special nephew, Mike Adkins. Jason was a Korean War veteran who served his country proudly. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education where he worked as a bus driver. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Aquila Williamson-Adkins; one son and his wife, Jason and Dorothy Adkins; grandchildren, Glenna Adkins, Jayne Adkins and Jennifer Adkins; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Adkins and Chloe Beaver; a special sister, Polly Blankenship; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Tommy Damron and Toney Clay officiating, and military honors by the VFW Post 93. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va., with Glenn Adkins, Benjamin Adkins, Authur Williamson, Jamie Blankenship, Gavin Blankenship and John Osborn serving as pallbearers. Visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

