JASON ADKINS, 91, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born September 9, 1929, at Kiahsville, W.Va., a son of the late Stewart Adkins and Lucinda Queen-Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Rose; two brothers, Jennings and Everette Adkins; and a special nephew, Mike Adkins. Jason was a Korean War veteran who served his country proudly. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education where he worked as a bus driver. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Aquila Williamson-Adkins; one son and his wife, Jason and Dorothy Adkins; grandchildren, Glenna Adkins, Jayne Adkins and Jennifer Adkins; two great-grandchildren, Benjamin Adkins and Chloe Beaver; a special sister, Polly Blankenship; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastors Tommy Damron and Toney Clay officiating, and military honors by the VFW Post 93. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va., with Glenn Adkins, Benjamin Adkins, Authur Williamson, Jamie Blankenship, Gavin Blankenship and John Osborn serving as pallbearers. Visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Prichard native qualifies for Olympic trials
- Evelyn Christine Ritch Perry of Wayne
- High school students help build homes for Wayne County families
- Revolutionary War veteran to be honored
- Wayne track heading to state meet
- Twelvepole Creekfest brings community together
- James L. Waller of Louisa, Ky., formerly Fort Gay
- Dorothy Jean Pratt Ross of Radnor
- New Quick Response Team launched in Wayne County to aid with substance abuse
- Event to honor PES retiring teacher set for July 10
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Paul Thornton Jr. of Kenova
- Jason Adkins of Wayne
- Evelyn Christine Ritch Perry of Wayne
- Nevoynne Workman of Marion, Ohio, formerly Louisa, Ky.
- James L. Waller of Louisa, Ky., formerly Fort Gay
- Harry Linville Hale of Lavalette
- Dorothy Jean Pratt Ross of Radnor
- Mary Kathern Hinkle of Fort Gay
- Jay Thomas Thompson of Louisa, Ky.
- Betty Jo Browning of Wayne