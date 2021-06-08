JAY THOMAS THOMPSON, 68, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Martha Howard Thompson, died June 6 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Memorial service from 5 to 7 p.m. June 20 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
