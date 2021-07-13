Thank you for Reading.

JENNIFER LYNN SELLARDS YUHAS, 64, of Wayne, widow of Stephen Joseph Yuhas Jr., died July 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked as a beautician. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

