JEREMY BAILEY, 42, of Kenova, grandson of Lindsey and Barbara Queen with whom he resided, died June 16 at home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 24 Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
