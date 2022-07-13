U.S. veteran and great patriot, JERRY ALBERT TIGHE, 72, of Ona, W.Va., passed away on Independence Day, at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. He was born February 2, 1950, in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Dr. Albert Joseph Tighe and Dr. Katherine Tighe. Jerry was a disabled military veteran who served as a military intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, as well as Flight Commander; an Executive Officer of the 6950th Electronic Security Command, in Great Britain; and a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was a former Senior Vice-Commander of the DAV, Huntington; former First Vice-Commander and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Legion Post 177; and a member of the Marine Corps League and the Order of the Devil Dog.
Jerry earned a B.A. in American History from Wheeling Jesuit University; a M.S. in Education with a double major in curriculum and instruction and American history from the University of Southern Mississippi; a M.A. in Social Studies from Marshall University; a juris doctor from WVU College of Law; and a doctorate in Social Studies from the University of Georgia. Jerry was a former WV Delegate in Wheeling, former teacher, and project manager with the Wheeling Housing Authority.
Visitation will be held at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, followed by military honors at 1 p.m. at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va.