JERRY D. CASTEEL, 65, of Wayne, West Virginia, was called home on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born November 7, 1955, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Ira Casteel and Betty Fletcher. His beloved stepfather, Ray Fletcher, also preceded him in death, along with one brother, Charles Ira Casteel; and one brother-in-law, Virgil Pack. Jerry was the Pastor of Laurel Freewill Baptist Church in Wayne, W.Va., member of the Brotherhood FWBC Conference and a Director of the Brotherhood FWB Youth Camp for many years. He was self-employed for over 20 years and currently employed with the Wayne County Board of Education. He leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Virginia Casteel; three daughters, Bethany (John) Dorsey of Mansfield, Ohio, Valyn (Aaron) Robinson of East Lynn, W.Va., and Malori Blankenship of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Hannah Blankenship and Isaac, Gidean and Amelia Robinson; one sister, Carol Sue Pack of Perrysville, Ohio; one brother, Larry (Donna) Casteel of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Vandagriff; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who will all miss him dearly. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 3 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the funeral home.
