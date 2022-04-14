JESSE JOHNSON FRYE Apr 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JESSE JOHNSON FRYE, 73, of East Lynn, husband of Ella Frye, died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Memorial service at 3 p.m. April 16 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East Lynn Jesse Johnson Frye Memorial Service Ella Frye Wayne Funeral Home Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPEGGY SUE FOLLOWAYASHLIE JANEL FULTONFive running for three Board of Education seatsWayne High School to host alumni reunion in celebration of 100 yearsSuddenlink is becoming OptimumADAM GABRIEL ALEXANDERJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEGENE DULANEY BETLER JR.Melissa Martin: A new world order is not the solutionDollar General coming to Radnor Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries ALICE FAYE PELFREY WEBB JACKIE McGRANAHAN JESSE JOHNSON FRYE AVENELL ESTEP BOOTON PEGGY SUE FOLLOWAY JUANITA JUNE FOSHEE BROOKIE FAYE CRAPSEY JOHN SAM WATSON ADAM GABRIEL ALEXANDER DOLLY MAXINE BLAKELY