JESSIE PERRY departed this life February 11, 2023, after a lingering illness. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Wayne County, W.Va. He was the son of the late General Perry and Lydia Messer Perry. He left behind his devoted companion of many years, Opal Kirk, who loved and cared for him. In addition to mourn him, he is survived by his loving children, Doneta Copley (Robert), Ruth Ann Perry, Kenneth (Sheri) Perry, Sandy (Wallace) Sartin, Jessica (Tim Mitchell) Phillip (Jennifer Perry) and one son, John Perry (Deceased). He was the grandfather of 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. He was cherished and loved by his two grandsons, Robert Copley II and Cody Copley with whom he had a close bond and were there for him through all the good and the bad. Those who went on before him were the loving mother of his children, Lucille and his former wife, Lina Mae Perry, his son, John Perry, and siblings Francis Sturgill, Bell Kirk, Lucy Williams, Andy Perry, Junior (General) Perry. He is also survived by his siblings, Jennings Perry, Albert Perry, Myrtle (Waller) Perry, Elizabeth, Perry, Cathy Perry, Eunice Perry Runyon, Tennessee Perry Dillon and Gusty Perry Stroud. Jessie loved to hunt, going root-digging, and especially loved guns, old cars and car shows. He loved everyone and would help anyone. He especially loved his mother and family and was a good neighbor and friend. He had many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved them all dearly. If you could describe him in one word, it would have to be humble. The family would like to mention Hospice of Huntington and his nurse Andi for all the care given to him. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at Turkey Creek Church. Burial will follow at S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Turkey Creek Church. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
