JIMMY DALE HARMON, 71, of Dunlow, husband of Jennifer Beckett Harmon, died July 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at noon July 13 at Echo United Baptist Church; visitation 6 p.m. July 12 at the church. Arrangements directed by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
