Huntington, WV (25705)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.