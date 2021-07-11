Thank you for Reading.

JIMMY DALE HARMON, 71, of Dunlow, husband of Jennifer Beckett Harmon, died July 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at noon July 13 at Echo United Baptist Church; visitation 6 p.m. July 12 at the church. Arrangements directed by Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. 

