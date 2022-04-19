JIMMY WATTS, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born May 3, 1945, in Radnor, W.Va., the son of the late Kenny and Vola Frances Watts. He was a retired truck driver, a member of Radnor Church of Christ and was a friend to everyone he met. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lizzie Mullins Watts, one son, John Finley and sister Rilda Birchfield. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville with Charles Maynard officiating. Burial in Watts Cemetery, Radnor, W.Va. He is survived by his companion Kimberly Arbaugh of Huntington, W.Va.; children Ronald Finley of Dunlow, W.Va., Nelson Lee Finley (Ruth) of Wayne, W.Va., James Finley of Wayne, W.Va., Jack Watts of North Carolina, Jimmy (Shelly) Finley of Huntington, W.Va., Diane Holland of South Bloomfield, Ohio, Patty Dalton of Wayne, W.Va., Ann Haynes of Dunlow, W.Va., Kenny (Amanda) Watts of Fort Gay, W.Va.; sister Rosie Watts; brothers Marion Watts of East Lynn, W.Va., George Watts of North Carolina, Leon Watts of North Carolina and E.J. Watts of Mansfield, Ohio; stepbrothers Paul Cyrus of Ashland, Ohio, Dwayne Picklesimer of Tennessee, Danny Picklesimer of Fort Gay, W.Va.; stepsister Pat Love of Spencer, W.Va., and Elizabeth; special grandson Brayden Pressley of Huntington, W.Va.; 26 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and a host of friends. Friends and family gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.