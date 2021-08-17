JOHN COLBERT “J.C.” BUSKIRK, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at home. He was born April 12, 1929, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late William and Grace Buskirk, and was a retired truck driver. Private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Justice: No mandates as active COVID-19 cases surge above 4,000 in WV
- Spring Valley signs deal with BSN, Nike
- Man arrested after leading police on two state chase
- Water project plans underway in Wayne County
- Wayne Middle, youth football begin practice
- Linda Jewel Frasher Rose of Fort Gay
- Delbert Ray Chaney Jr. of Fort Gay
- Residents voice opposition to Hatfield-McCoy Trails extending to East Lynn Lake property
- Prestera Center opens new location in Wayne County
- Jason Huffman and Gaylene Miller: West Virginia’s quick thinking on telehealth saved lives during the pandemic — and the best is yet to come
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- John Colbert "J.C." Buskirk of Wayne
- Glen Samuel Adams of Fort Gay
- Thelma Pauline Chapman Lycan of Louisa
- Cora Lee Ferrell of Van
- Francis Williamson of Genoa
- Corlie M. Perry of Huntington
- Linda Jewel Frasher Rose of Fort Gay
- Lorine Canterbury of Fort Gay
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo
- Susan Bissett Thompson of Fort Gay