JOHN COLBERT “J.C.” BUSKIRK, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at home. He was born April 12, 1929, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a son of the late William and Grace Buskirk, and was a retired truck driver. Private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

