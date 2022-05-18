JOHN D. WEBB, age 82, of Wadsworth, Ohio, passed away on Thursday evening, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family at the Cleveland Clinic, following a sudden illness.
John was born on September 9, 1939, in Sidney, West Virginia, to the late Clarence and Ruth Jackson Webb, attended Wayne High School in West Virginia, and served as a Specialist in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He married Wanda Miller on January 9, 1971, in Rittman, Ohio, and they have been happily married for the last 51 years.
He worked as a tow motor mechanic for PCA for 44 years, retiring in 2003.
John was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved playing bluegrass music, working in the garden, spending time on the boat, fishing, and sitting on the rocking chair playing the banjo and guitar on the front porch. He wasn't one to ask for directions, and he enjoyed taking the "scenic route," but he didn't need to ask for directions to Heaven because he always knew his way home.
Surviving in addition to his wife Wanda, are his son Duke (Pauletta) Webb of Rittman; two granddaughters, Sonya (Marcus) Hayward of Chesapeake, Va., and Samantha Webb of Orrville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Leela Hayward of Chesapeake, Va., and Corrine Kick of Orrville; two brothers, Earl "Scott" (Pat) Webb and Fred Webb, both of Rittman; six sisters, Lulla Belle "Doodle" Morgan of Rittman, Maxine Swinderman of Rittman, Helen (Eugene) Arnold of Wadsworth, Sharon (Dave) Brown of Rittman, Linda (John) Boreman of Orrville, and Sheila (Daniel) Wiley of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Timmy Webb; brother Marvin Webb; sister Wilma Jean Hooser; sister-in-law Shirley Webb; brothers-in-law Lindell Hooser and Samuel Morgan; and infant siblings, Ronnie and Bonnie Webb.
Friends call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, or from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
Services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Mike LaMar officiating. Burial in Rittman Cemetery, where military rites will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 516 West Sunset Street, Rittman, OH 44270.