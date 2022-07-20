John Douglas Peters

JOHN DOUGLAS "PETEY" PETERS, 60 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. He is the son of John Jarrett and Mary N. Bartram Peters, born in Warner Robins, Ga., July 6, 1962. He is also survived by sisters, Lisa (Jack) Diamond and Sherra (Steve) Landry and brother, Rodney (Mary Lou) Peters. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Noah and Sophia Philpott Peters and maternal grandparents Clarence and Nealya Boggs Bartram. He leaves behind his special dog Charlie Biscuits. John was a graduate of Huntington High and Marshall University and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. "Petey" was a manager of the original Calamity Café before being employed by Atomic Distributing Co. as a District Manager. John loved and was extremely knowledgeable of all sports and especially loved The Thundering Herd. He was well known and had many friends. Viewing will be Wednesday, July 20, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Adams Avenue, Huntington, W.Va. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Reger Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Lenwood Campbell. Burial will follow in the Rev. Lewes G. Peters Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. The funeral will be livestreamed through the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com, where condolences to the family can also be made.