JOHNNY DALE STAMPER, 73 of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Pastor and friend Emanuel Ferguson. Burial will follow in Stamper Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. He was born August 11, 1949, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Henry and Goldie Hall Stamper. Dale was a retired Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He also coached many throughout the community and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. His first wife, Debbie Hundley Stamper also preceded him in death, along with six siblings. Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Eunice "Faye" Copley Stamper; four daughters, Tracy Michelle "Gremlin" Porter (Randolph), Stacy Kenyelle "Siggy" Hodge (Greg), Kaecy Raenelle "Devil Dog" Baisden (Barry), Lacy Adele "Lakawanna H.K." Edmonds (Tony); six siblings; seven grandchildren, Haylee Katelyn Porter "Ramrod", Gracy Lynn "Shortcake" Hodge, Gregory Grayson "Bub" Hodge, Selena "Lil Faye" Browning, Trenton Baisden (Courtney and their daughter Karsyn), Haylie "B." Baisden, Lawson "1 under 5" Baisden; and a host of additional family and lifelong friends. Visitation on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Ramblers, let's ramble!