JONATHAN SCOTT McCLELLAN, 34, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. He was born January 30, 1987, at Huntington, W.Va., a son of Anita Aliff (Freddie “Bugs”) of Wayne, W.Va., and the late John Alan McClellan. Jonathan worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator at Stella Natural Resources in Kentucky, where he was known as “Ringo.” In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Hugh Blankenship and Stephen Inman. Additional survivors include his wife, Courtney McClellan; one daughter, JC Breann McClellan, and one son, CJ Scott McClellan, both still at home; two brothers, Tyler McClellan (Courtney) of East Lynn and Donald Browning (Lilly) of Wayne; one sister, Melissa Perry (Farren) of Wayne; maternal grandmother, Betty Inman; paternal grandparents, Johnnie and Margaret McClellan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Laura Adkins; nieces, Leelah Romans, Jaylah Neace, Abby Browning and Maddie Browning; nephews, Justin Perry, Jarrod Perry and Dylan Burnette; aunts, Patricia Stewart (Gary) and Danae Thompson (Gary); cousins, Andi Adkins, Nick Stewart (Sharon), Shelby Elkins (Ryan), Gary David Thompson, Kaleb McDaniel, Kyler McDaniel, Karli McDaniel and Graham Elkins; and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.
