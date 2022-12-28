Thank you for Reading.

Joney Dale Watts
SYSTEM

JONEY DALE WATTS, 77, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at OSU Wexner in Columbus, Ohio. He was born September 26, 1945, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Joney and Belle Maynard Watts. Also preceding him in death was one sister, Bonnie Robertson. Joney was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired electrician, and attended Elmwood United Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Sue Nelson Watts; three daughters, Valeria Carol Collier of Lavalette, Rebecca Belle Watts of Wayne, W.Va., and Joni Maria (Mike) Rowe, also of Lavalette; six grandchildren, Garrett (Hannah) Rowe, Jessica (Quentin) Mills, Levi Jack, Kynlee Jack, Olivia Jack, and Melinda Collier; and one great-grandson, Jase Mills.

Tags

Recommended for you