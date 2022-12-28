JONEY DALE WATTS, 77, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at OSU Wexner in Columbus, Ohio. He was born September 26, 1945, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Joney and Belle Maynard Watts. Also preceding him in death was one sister, Bonnie Robertson. Joney was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired electrician, and attended Elmwood United Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Sue Nelson Watts; three daughters, Valeria Carol Collier of Lavalette, Rebecca Belle Watts of Wayne, W.Va., and Joni Maria (Mike) Rowe, also of Lavalette; six grandchildren, Garrett (Hannah) Rowe, Jessica (Quentin) Mills, Levi Jack, Kynlee Jack, Olivia Jack, and Melinda Collier; and one great-grandson, Jase Mills.
Also surviving are two sisters, Garnet Thompson of Wayne, and Phyllis Thompson of Lavalette; two brothers, Raymond (Eileen) Watts of Barboursville, W.Va., and Tom (Diana) Watts of Wayne; special friend Jessie Marcum of Kenova, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother Jackie Nelson, Elder Warnie Meeks, and Elder Charlie Paulsen officiating. Burial will follow in Greasy Ridge Cemetery with Jackie Nelson, George Nelson, Philip Nelson, Garrett Rowe, Mike Rowe, and Levi Jack serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday.