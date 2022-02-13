JOSEPH LEE MCKINSTER Feb 13, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH LEE MCKINSTER, 68, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Doris McKinster, died Feb. 9. By his wishes, there will be no public services. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ky. Joseph Lee Mckinster Louisa Public Service Doris Mckinster Funeral Home Wish Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLUCIAN GLEN THOMPSONDANIEL OLIVER VIERSWayne County man facing child sex abuse charges2 arrested on drug charges in Wayne CountyALLEN HELMSTETLERWHS Roundup: Wayne girls improve to 15-2 on season with win against Coal GroveJesse Muncy adds spark to Huntington St. Joe boys teamMan charged in connection with girlfriend's deathElection Watch 2022: Campaign filings for WV, Wayne CountyPHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries DONNA JEAN CHAPMAN WELLMAN DANIEL OLIVER VIERS JOSEPH LEE MCKINSTER MADGELENE MCCLOUD PHYLLIS JEAN RAMEY BLANKENSHIP LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON ALLEN HELMSTETLER QUENTIN JAJUAN EVANS HAYLEY JO ANN HENSELY GARMEN JOHN CHARLES PERRY