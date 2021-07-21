Thank you for Reading.

JUANITA WELLMAN, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Maiden, N.C. She was born July 30, 1930, in Logan, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Homer and Mary Ward. Her husband, Billy Jo Wellman, also preceded her in death along with four siblings, Betty Terry, Josephine Ward, Mary Ward, and Clifford Ward. Survivors include three children, Linda (Laymond) Conrad of Milton, W.Va., Debbie (Sonny) Berry of Maiden, N.C., and Ronnie (Julia) Wellman of Huntington; 11 grandchildren, Brian (Angie) Conrad of Hurricane, W.Va., Kay Grove of Maiden, Larry (Sharon) Moore of Denver, N.C., Shantelle (John) Crouch of Buchanan, Va., Lee (Melissa) Wellman of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Jennifer (Brad) Rowe of Milton, Chris Watson of Huntington, Rhett Berry of Apex, N.C., Bruce (Katie) Berry, also of Apex, Carter (Kate) Berry of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Alyn (Adam) Beauregard of Powhaton, Va.; 15 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving is one brother, Homer M. Ward of Wayne, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation began at noon on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Procession to the cemetery departed at 1 p.m. to Mount Vernon Cemetery for graveside services with Pastor Jerry Casteele officiating.

