JUDY RAY JUDE SPAULDING, 76, of Wilsondale, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale, with Pastor Manuel Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born April 21, 1945, at Lovely, Ky., a daughter of the late Claude and Artie Johnson Jude. Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Spaulding; four brothers, L.D., Nathan, Daniel and J.B. Jude; two sisters, Fannie Brewer and Betty Esque. Judy is survived by two daughters, Debra Spaulding (David) of Wilsondale and Dora Marcum (Joey) of Kermit, W.Va.; three sons, Ken Spaulding Jr., Dallas Spaulding (Marlene) and Claude Spaulding, all of Wilsondale; two sisters, Sue Phillips (Bill) of Waynesburg, Pa., and Virgie Perry of Huntington; three brothers, Frank Jude of Fort Gay, W.Va., Jimmy Jude of Ohio and Clarence Jude of Dunlow; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Pearl Spaulding Williamson; two special friends, Brenda Zion and Diana Mae Perry. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne's Eves ready to be a Battler, signs with A-B
- Kesha Nicole Blankenship of Lavalette
- Spring Valley mercies Ashland, 14-4
- Charlotte Lane: It’s a new day in West Virginia for solar powered energy
- Ronald Lucas of Wayne
- Community News in Brief
- Tammy Maynard Belz of Charleston, S.C.
- West Virginia American Water announces infrastructure upgrade projects in Cabell, Wayne counties (copy)
- Aspire! Conservatory expands to Louisa
- Nikki Dotson Merritt: Congratulations class of 2021 – you did it, kind of!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Frances Lee Ross Burgess of Branchland
- Tina Marie Fraley Griffith of Columbus, Ohio
- Judy Ray Jude Spaulding of Wilsondale
- Tammy Maynard Belz of Charleston, S.C.
- Kesha Nicole Blankenship of Lavalette
- Robert Pascal Johnson of Louisa, Ky.
- Ronald Lucas of Wayne
- Howard Austin Pruitt "Babe" of Lavalette
- Fred A. Dean of Fort Gay
- Hazel M. Hogston of Webbville, Ky.