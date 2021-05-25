Thank you for Reading.

JUDY RAY JUDE SPAULDING, 76, of Wilsondale, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church, Wilsondale, with Pastor Manuel Ferguson officiating.  Burial will follow in the Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born April 21, 1945, at Lovely, Ky., a daughter of the late Claude and Artie Johnson Jude. Judy was a homemaker and a member of the Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Spaulding; four brothers, L.D., Nathan, Daniel and J.B. Jude; two sisters, Fannie Brewer and Betty Esque. Judy is survived by two daughters, Debra Spaulding (David) of Wilsondale and Dora Marcum (Joey) of Kermit, W.Va.; three sons, Ken Spaulding Jr., Dallas Spaulding (Marlene) and Claude Spaulding, all of Wilsondale; two sisters, Sue Phillips (Bill) of Waynesburg, Pa., and Virgie Perry of Huntington; three brothers, Frank Jude of Fort Gay, W.Va., Jimmy Jude of Ohio and Clarence Jude of Dunlow; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Pearl Spaulding Williamson; two special friends, Brenda Zion and Diana Mae Perry. Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Turkey Creek United Baptist Church. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.

