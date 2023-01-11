Thank you for Reading.

Jurena Jane Clark
JURENA JANE CLARK, 64 of Wayne, W.Va., died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born October 7, 1958, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Harold Nicely (Karen) of Branchland, W.Va., and the late Clara J. Adkins Dillon. She was a homemaker and member of the Order of Eastern Star #8 in Huntington. Also preceding her in death was the father of her children, Cutler Dillon; a former husband, Eugene "Blue" Clark; a granddaughter, Miranda Dillon; and a brother, Tyrone Nicely. Survivors include her children, Scott Dillon (Christy), Polly Dillon (Chuckie), Jeremy Dillon, Robert Joe Dillon; two sisters, Clorice Nicely, Martha Nicely; eight brothers, Howard Nicely (Libby), Dan Davis (Tammy), Dwight Dillon (Jessica), Harlan Dillon (Michelle "Toot"), Jason Dillon, Clint Nicely, Steven Gwen, Eric Nicely (Jody); fourteen grandchildren, Kimberly Dean, Kirby Dillon, Edward Dillon, Jacob Dillon, Kaden Dillon, Karen Dillon, Landon Dillon, Luke Terry, Adam Terry, Justin Wells, Emelia Bishop, Linzee Kitts, Bailey Kitts, Pyper Kitts; three great-grandchildren, Alaya Dillon, Alaina Davis, Zula Davis. A celebration of her life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, for anyone that would like to share a memory or song.

