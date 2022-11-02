Justin Ryan Cardwell Nov 2, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUSTIN RYAN CARDWELL, 42, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Mills Family Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cemetery Funeral Home Johnson Tiller Graveside Service Justin Ryan Cardwell Arrangement Huntington Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrick-or-treat set in Wayne CountyTrick-or-treaters gather candy countywideKesha McCoySheriff: 15 arrested in drug warrant sweepAndrew NapierW.Va. Senate 5 candidate: Melissa Clark (R)Community gives back to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department with spaghetti dinnerHoward Franklin OsburnLetter: Amendment 2 won't help WV's real problemsSammy K. Thompson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries John Charles Hendricks Ray Maynard Jr. Carol Joyce Maynard Sammy K. Thompson William Nelson Porter Ronnie Lee Meddings Justin Ryan Cardwell Don Jordan Sammy K. Thompson Howard Franklin Osburn