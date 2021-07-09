Thank you for Reading.

KAY BRANHAM, 75, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Earl Branham Jr., died July 8. She was former owner of Daisy Patch Florist. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 13 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Preston Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 13 at the funeral home. 

