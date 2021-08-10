Thank you for Reading.

KEITH DINGESS, 63 of Wayne, husband of Elizabeth Kim Clark Dingess, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Ballard’s Farms. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.

Tags

Recommended for you