Keither "Tommy" Williamson
KEITHER "TOMMY" WILLIAMSON, 82 of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Lexington, Ky., passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.

