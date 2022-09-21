KEITHER "TOMMY" WILLIAMSON, 82 of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Lexington, Ky., passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
He was born November 12, 1939, at Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Mose and Geneva Williamson.
Tommy retired as a butcher with Winn Dixie Grocery in Lexington, Ky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Williamson, a son, Keither Williamson Jr., his first wife and the mother of his children, Sharon Kay Ross, two brothers, Herbert Williamson and Grover Williamson and a sister, Jessie Vance.
Survivors include one daughter, Denise Williamson Sahni (Adesh) of Jacksonville, Fla.; one son, Tommy Williamson (Kara Jenkins) of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Polly Samson of Huntington, W.Va., Nary Elizabeth Combs of Harts, W.Va., and Alta Rice (Charles) of Wayne, W.Va.; two brothers, Aley Williamson of Wayne, W.Va., and Homer Williamson (Barbara) of Prichard, W.Va.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.