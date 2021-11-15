Kelley Ray Jervis of Huntington Nov 15, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KELLY RAY JERVIS, 60, of Huntington died Nov. 1. There will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kelly Ray Jervis Huntington Wayne Arrangement Public Service Entrust Ray Jervis Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFour Wayne County schools among Big Cover Up grant recipients2021 Deer Kills in Wayne County: Cayden NapierCrystal Adkins of LavaleteTed J. Asbury of BarboursvilleEmotional Wayne knocks off No. 3 Poca 26-20Buffalo beats Wayne in middle school volleyball county championshipKelley Ray Jervis of HuntingtonVirgil Ray Browning of WayneFort Gay PreK-8 receives $3,000 grant for fitness facilitySpring Valley playoff game changed to Saturday ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Ada Belle Akers LeMaster of Spartanburg, South Carolina Elizabeth Thompson Simpson of Huntington Ted J. Asbury of Barboursville Crystal Adkins of Lavalete Virgil Ray Browning of Wayne Kelley Ray Jervis of Huntington Roger Lee Kennedy of Wayne formerly of Barboursville Leonard Garfield Vaughn of Louisa, Ky. Mary Frances Tabor of Wayne Donald Ray Clay of Louisa, Ky.