KELSIE A. McCLOUD, 84, of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Kelsie was born February 14, 1937, in Fort Gay to the late Albert and Nona Bartram McCloud. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Anne McCloud; one brother, Kenneth McCloud; and two sisters, Gladys Dean and Maxine Smith. He is survived by one son, Kim McCloud; one daughter, Karla McCloud, DVM; and one grandson, Kyle McCloud. He was an electrician for Kentucky Power Big Sandy Plant. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Fort Gay - Bartram Cemetery. Friends and family gather from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 6, at Wilson Funeral Home. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.
