KESHA NICOLE BLANKENSHIP, 32, born July 14, 1988, passed away May 17, 2021, after a long battle with mental illness. Kesha attended Spring Valley High School and Alderson Broadus College on a full scholarship. She was extremely musically and artistically inclined. She worked as a server at Jim’s Spaghetti and Steak House in Huntington, and considered them her second family. They cannot be thanked enough for loving her so. She is survived by her son, Jude Ransom Blankenship; her mother, Tina Blankenship; her brother J.D. Laney, all of Lavalette, W.Va.; and two sisters, Lena Ansberry of Florida and McCarthy Compton of Tennessee. Also surviving are her maternal grandparents who helped raise her, Drexel and Wanda Blankenship of Lavalette; her biological father, John (Sara) Compton of Tennessee; special friend, Ryan Macri, who loved her unconditionally; her boyfriend, Richard Turberville of Huntington; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousin and friends. Visitation at noon Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Procession from the funeral home at 2 p.m. for graveside services at Dock’s Creek Cemetery with Brother Jerry Ross officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice in honor of Kesha.
