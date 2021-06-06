KEVIN ZORNES JR., 39, of Louisa, Ky., son of Gregory Zornes and Virginia Griffith, died June 3. There will be no funeral services at this time. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
