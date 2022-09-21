Thank you for Reading.

Larry Raymond Jr. Adkins
LARRY RAYMOND "BUB" ADKINS, JR., 56, of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022.

He was born October 25, 1965, in West Hamlin, W.Va., and was a member of Tom's Creek United Baptist Church, Wayne.

