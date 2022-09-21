Larry Raymond Jr. Adkins

LARRY RAYMOND "BUB" ADKINS, JR., 56, of Lavalette, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022.
He was born October 25, 1965, in West Hamlin, W.Va., and was a member of Tom's Creek United Baptist Church, Wayne.
He was an electric arc furnace operator with Special Metals with over 28 years of service as well as a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local #40, Huntington.
His infant sister Cheryl Dawn Adkins preceded him in death.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cynthia Adkins; one daughter, Raelyn Adkins of Huntington; four sons, Aaron Adkins of Pineville, W.Va., Jarod Adkins of Wayne, Kendrick Adkins of Wayne, and Quentin Adkins of Hurricane, W.Va.; two stepdaughters, Tabetha (Joe) Holtzclaw of Harts, W.Va., and Brianna (Caleb) Brooks of Huntington; and grandchildren Bill, Katie, Waylon, and Brendyn.
Also surviving are his parents, Larry and Marcella Adkins; two sisters, Sherry (Jeff) Jackson and Jessica Adkins (Dave Parsons), all of East Lynn, W.Va.; as well as cousins, family, and friends too numerous to mention. Bub was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and travel softball. Above all else he loved his family.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at which time there will be a procession to the Adkins Cemetery on Porter's Fork Road, Huntington, for graveside services beginning at 5 p.m. with Pastor Garland Perry officiating.
