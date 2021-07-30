LEON FRAZIER, 91, of Louisa, Ky., died July 30 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in McReynolds Family Cemetery. Visitation is after 5 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home.
