LEON FRAZIER, 91, of Louisa, Ky., died July 30 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in McReynolds Family Cemetery. Visitation is after 5 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home. 

