LINDA JEWEL FRASHER ROSE, 79, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Rose, died Aug. 9. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home.
