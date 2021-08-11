Thank you for Reading.

LINDA JEWEL FRASHER ROSE, 79, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Rose, died Aug. 9. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Frasher Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. 

