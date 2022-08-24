LINDA LEE FINLEY, 72, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born October 2, 1949, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andy Lee and Hazel Stamper. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Joan Ann Curnutte and Teresa Gail Stamper; and one brother, Andy Ray Stamper.
Linda was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Jewel Lodge #140.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Lester Ray Finley; two children, Lester Kent Finley of Dunlow, and Lori (Earl) Hall of Kenova, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Kendra (Eric) Browning of Dunlow, Zacharia Finley of Dunlow, Katlyn Hall of St. Albans, W.Va., Loren Hall of Ashland, Ky., Alexander Hall of Kenova, Devin (Kristen) Hall, and Brody Hall of Kenova; and several great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are one sister, Gloria (Don) Sammons of Ceredo, W.Va.; brothers Ronald (Abby) Stamper of Dunlow, Barry (Becky) Stamper of Pikeville, Ky., and Charles Stamper of Dunlow; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brother George Nelson officiating. Burial in the Stamper Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the funeral home.