Linda Lee Finley
LINDA LEE FINLEY, 72, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. She was born October 2, 1949, in Dunlow, W.Va., a daughter of the late Andy Lee and Hazel Stamper. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Joan Ann Curnutte and Teresa Gail Stamper; and one brother, Andy Ray Stamper.

Linda was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Jewel Lodge #140.

