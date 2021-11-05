Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn Nov 5, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOIS JEAN STALEY, 57, of East Lynn, died Nov. 3 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wayne Funeral Service Worship Morris Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Burial Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarcella Herald of PrichardBoyfriend carves out proposal at Pumpkin House displaySV student finalist for senate youth programTrick-or-treaters brave the rain for treats in Wayne CountyWHS sister track duo makes All-State teamSunday dinner with Rocco serves record amountFGHSAA elects leadership positionsC-K Middle wins football championshipProficiency rates increasing in Wayne County schoolsPolice called to picket lines at Special Metals ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Lois Jean Staley of East Lynn Ella Marie Blankenship of Wayne Marcella Herald of Prichard Dike Dwayne Blackburn Lowell Davis Plymale of Wayne Emma Lee Adams Wilson of Genoa Donna June Shelton Deeds of Wayne Richard Jay Cochran Jr. of Ashland Carmaleta Oney of Olive Hill, Ky. Sally Ann Mills Napier of Wayne