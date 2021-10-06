LORETTA OSBURN, 83, of East Lynn, W.Va., went to her heavenly home with Jesus on October 2, 2021. She was born February 21, 1938, at Little Lynn Creek Road in East Lynn, the first of nine children of the late Charlie and Mamie Crockett Queen. Also preceding her in death were brothers and sisters, Infant Dorothy Queen, Charles Queen, Billy Queen and Penny Asbury; as well as her husband, Thomas B. Osburn; three sons, Larry R. Osburn, Thomas B. Osburn II and Charles Osburn; stepson, Gregory Marshall; grandchildren, Leslie N. Fry and John J. Simmons.
Loretta was a member of Wolf Pen Baptist Church, attended Wayne High School and was a homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda J. (Clemith) Combs and Lila K. Johnson; one son, Taeger (Brenda) Osburn; six grandchildren, Thomas B. Osburn III, James J. (Rachel) Osburn, Chad M. (Meagan) Fry, Karrisa M. Osburn, Joseph P. Simmons and Jordan M. (Chase) Adkins; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jada, Blaine, Madyson, Evangeline and Thorin.
Also surviving are brother and sisters, Maudie (George) Kermeans, Gaynelle (Earl) Self, Eleanor (Charlie) Adkins and Patricia (Pete) Dyer; sisters-in-law, Katie Queen and Donna Queen; brother-in-law, Jeff Asbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. Loretta was an original and will be missed by all who loved, cherished and knew her. The family would like to thank the ICU Unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital for their loving care.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Emuel Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.