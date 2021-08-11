Thank you for Reading.

LORINE CANTERBURY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Albert Canterbury, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sweet Home Church; burial in Canterbury Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. 

