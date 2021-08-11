LORINE CANTERBURY, 88, of Fort Gay, widow of Albert Canterbury, died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Sweet Home Church; burial in Canterbury Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- David Oscar Queen of Wayne
- Delbert Ray Chaney Jr. of Fort Gay
- Residents voice opposition to Hatfield-McCoy Trails extending to East Lynn Lake property
- Prestera Center opens new location in Wayne County
- Wanda Lee Richardson of Wayne
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo
- Janice Barker Riggs of Fort Gay
- Proposed trail system discussion set for Aug. 5
- Two Wayne County athletes follow Maynard to St. Joe
- Menis Rard Ferguson of East Lynn
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Corlie M. Perry of Huntington
- Linda Jewel Frasher Rose of Fort Gay
- Lorine Canterbury of Fort Gay
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo
- Susan Bissett Thompson of Fort Gay
- Janice Barker Riggs of Fort Gay
- Martha Ann "Marcie" Shulson Adkins of Wayne
- Delbert Ray Chaney Jr. of Fort Gay
- Troy Lynn Robinson of Kenova
- Birdie Andrew Carroll of Wayne