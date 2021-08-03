Thank you for Reading.

LOUIE A. MARCUM, 56, of Fort Gay, son of Kizzie Marcum, died Aug. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home. 

