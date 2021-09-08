LOVELLA FRY, 91 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services at noon Friday, September 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born April 15, 1930, in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Flem and Lelia Trimble Arrowood. Lovella was a homemaker and an avid gardener who spent countless days picking and stringing green beans, potatoes, tomatoes and corn. She not only raised her vegetables, she also spent many hours canning them and putting them up for winter. One of the highlights of her life, besides her family, was travelling to Florida in the winter and antiquing and looking for her “treasures.” Her husband, Harold McGinnis Fry, also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Teresa Jane Stephens and her husband Roger Lee; a son, Harold David Fry; and a brother, Carmel Arrowood. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Ann Maynard (L.C.); two sons, William Fry, Thomas Fry (Gail); a sister, Jeanetta Browning, all of Wayne, W.Va.; a brother, Larry Arrowood (Lillian) of Kentucky; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Becky), Leigh Ann (Ryan), Dana (Daniel), Nickie (Russell), Thomas Jr., Tim, Tammy (Jeremy), Lindsey and Brandon; many loved great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank her caregivers, Kay Followay, Sharon Fry and Alice Webb for the wonderful care given to our mother. Friends may call one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
