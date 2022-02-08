LUCIAN GLEN THOMPSON, 88, left this earth peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022. He was living in Fort Worth, TX, but part of his heart was always in the hills of West Virginia. Lucian Glen was born in Wayne, August 4, 1933, to his late parents, Lucian and Jean Lloyd Thompson. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Juanita Brown, and his sister, Ida Thompson. A glorious heavenly reunion! He is survived by his two daughters, Francie and her husband Ron Tait, and Gloria and her husband Alan Ekrem. He also has three grandchildren, Kelly (Francie), Bryce and Kari (Gloria), though he became an adoptive grandfather to many children (and adults!) over the years. He is also survived by his siblings, Ben and Elaine Thompson, Billy and Theresa Thompson, Alice Davis, Bertha Thompson; and several nephews and nieces. Lucian was known by many names and titles: Glen, LG, Brother, Uncle, Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Senior Master Sergeant, Teacher, Coach. Glen never met a stranger, and he left an imprint on everyone he encountered. While his spirit is gone, his legacy remains. He was a Mason at Cyrus Lodge, traveled the world with the Air Force while showing great skill in air traffic control, was a beloved substitute teacher and coach at Wayne High School and a dedicated member of the Wayne United Methodist Church. He and Mary both lovingly served their community by establishing the food pantry and dedicating their time to children and families. No one was unlovable, and everyone needed a smile, strong handshake and a kind word. Glen was most well-known for his wit and story-telling abilities! Nothing was too mundane (the Tilly hat insert had the family in tears one Christmas), and he loved to laugh and make others laugh. To quote one of his nephews, “he was equal parts country and cultured. He spoke fluent West Virginian slang alongside French.” Glen lived an adventurous life but always took time to slow down, listen and enjoy the moment. He was a humble man with a personality and voice that could light up a room. He was beloved by many and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in Wayne at a later date.
