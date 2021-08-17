Thank you for Reading.

LUTHER MAX COPLEY, 87, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marie Voorhees Copley, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 23 at First United Methodist Church, Louisa; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help with funeral expenses. 

