LUTHER MAX COPLEY, 87, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marie Voorhees Copley, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 23 at First United Methodist Church, Louisa; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- Justice: No mandates as active COVID-19 cases surge above 4,000 in WV
- Spring Valley signs deal with BSN, Nike
- Man arrested after leading police on two state chase
- Water project plans underway in Wayne County
- John Colbert "J.C." Buskirk of Wayne
- Wayne Middle, youth football begin practice
- Kenova fire department receives new engine, $25,000 donation
- Glen Samuel Adams of Fort Gay
- Residents voice opposition to Hatfield-McCoy Trails extending to East Lynn Lake property
- Prestera Center opens new location in Wayne County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Luther Max Copley of Louisa, Ky.,
- John Colbert "J.C." Buskirk of Wayne
- Glen Samuel Adams of Fort Gay
- Thelma Pauline Chapman Lycan of Louisa
- Cora Lee Ferrell of Van
- Francis Williamson of Genoa
- Corlie M. Perry of Huntington
- Linda Jewel Frasher Rose of Fort Gay
- Lorine Canterbury of Fort Gay
- Delores May Collins of Ceredo